Two Cuban migrants dead — 10 others missing — after boat flips over off Key West

Coast Guard cutters are shown moored to the pier at Coast Guard Sector Key West. Coast Guard crews from Sector Key West rescued several people whose boat overturned Thursday, May 27, 2021. U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

Two people from Cuba attempting to migrate to the United States died and 10 others went missing in the ocean after the boat in which they were passengers overturned Wednesday night.

A Coast Guard Cutter on patrol, the Resolute, spotted eight people from the capsized vessel in the water and rescued them about 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, the agency said. A Coast Guard patrol boat crew recovered two bodies.

The survivors told their rescuers they left Puerto de Mariel, Cuba, on Sunday, and their boat subsequently capsized Wednesday night en route to Florida, according to the Coast Guard. The survivors also noted that 10 others were on board, but they have not been seen since.

Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer Jose Hernandez said Thursday night that the agency would continue searching for the missing migrants into the morning.

He said he did not know the type of vessel that went down.

“Since it capsized, we did not have any visuals on the boat,” he said.

Chief Seth Haynes, Coast Guard Sector Key West command center supervisor, is asking boaters in the area to be on the lookout for the missing migrants.

“We will continue to search through the night for those reported missing, and if any mariners see or hear anything, to render assistance if possible and contact the Coast Guard,” he said in a statement.

The search party, according to the press release, includes two Coast Guard cutters, a Coast Guard patrol boat, two Coast Guard and one U.S. Navy helicopter in addition to members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.