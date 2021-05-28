Crews search for 10 Cuban migrants missing in boat tragedy off Key West as families wait

A U.S. Coast Guard patrol boat approaches people in the water about 16 miles south of Key West Thursday, May 27, 2021. Two people died when a boat flipped over the night before. The Coast Guard rescued eight people, but 10 people remained missing. The people are Cubans who were attempting to migrate to the United States.

The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies continued searching Friday for 10 missing people who went into the water after their boat capsized on its way from Cuba to the United States.

Two other people were found dead so far, and the Coast Guard rescued eight people Thursday afternoon who were all on board the doomed vessel.

Meanwhile, loved ones of the migrants in both South Florida and in Puerto de Mariel, Cuba, from where the vessel left Sunday, are clinging to the slim hope that they are still alive.

“The families are going crazy,” said Raul Capote, 35, who moved to Miami from Mariel 15 years ago. “It’s a big community around here. A lot of people here know the people who were in the boat. We are a lot like family.”

Capote said family members and friends in Mariel have been reaching out to him continuously since the news broke Thursday of the tragedy at sea.

“I really don’t know what to tell them,” he said Friday.

The search Friday is being led by the Coast Guard and other agencies, including the U.S. Navy, Customs and Border Protection, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The case is not being treated as an alien smuggling operation. No criminal investigation has been opened, according to federal authorities.

Petty Officer Jose Hernandez, a Coast Guard spokesman, said there is still no description of the boat that sank.

Migrants often attempt the risky trek across the Florida Straits in makeshift, unseaworthy vessels.

A man and woman from Cuba sit in a makeshift Styrofoam raft offshore of Key Largo Tuesday, May 5, 2021. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations

And, according to the Coast Guard, many more people are taking their chances with the treacherous journey this year than last year.

The federal government tracks migration attempts by fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. With seven months to go this fiscal year, the Coast Guard says it’s stopped 298 people from Cuba at sea already, compared to 49 in all of fiscal year 2020.

Critics of the Cuban government place the blame directly with the communist regime, which they say is not only clamping down harshly on dissent within the country, but also mishandling the economy and COVID-19 pandemic.

Cuba’s economy is mired in deep crisis after lockdown measures extinguished tourism and drastically reduced revenue to the island, already reeling from general mismanagement and tighter sanctions that restricted remittances during the Trump administration.

The elimination of a dual-currency system that was approved a decade ago but only implemented this year led to a spike in inflation, while salaries didn’t rise at the same rate. Empty shelves at state-run supermarkets and rising COVID-19 cases are fueling frustration, and Cuba’s incipient civil society is using social media to voice opposition to the one-party regime.

“Unfortunately, for the last 60 years, this tragedy has been a constant for the Cuban people. This is because the Cuban regime not only executes people, but it also kills the hopes of the people, who see no other choice but to take to the ocean,” said Ramon Saul Sanchez, leader of the Miami-based group Democracy Movement, or Movimiento Democracia.

“There is a silent exodus taking place that is increasing,” he said.

On Nov. 9 last year, a group of up to 17 people left northwestern Cuba but have not been seen or heard from again. The U.S. Coast Guard said that it searched for the group starting Nov. 10 before calling off the search eight days later.

Sanchez urged Cubans not to take their chances trying to make the dangerous voyage, not only because of the great risks, but also because there is no legal incentive to do so anymore since the U.S. ended its “wet foot, dry foot” policy in the beginning of 2017.

Under the policy, those caught at sea trying to reach the United States were sent back to Cuba. Those who stepped foot on U.S. soil above the high-water mark, however, could stay and apply for permanent residence after a year.

Now, anyone caught at sea or on land is sent back to Cuba.

Miami Herald staff writer Jay Weaver contributed to this report.







This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.