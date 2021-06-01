Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 5,937 cases and 97 deaths across the holiday weekend

The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday announced 5,937 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Memorial Day weekend. The state also announced 97 new deaths. Of those who died, 95 were residents.

The count includes cases and deaths that Florida would have normally reported Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,326,755 coronavirus cases and 37,609 deaths. Among those who died, 36,869 were residents and 740 were nonresidents.

More than eight million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Tuesday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,100 new cases and 16 new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 501,423 cases and 6,440 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 484 new cases and eight new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 245,036 cases and 3,077 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 379 new cases and six new deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 148,656 cases and 2,881 deaths.

▪ Monroe County did not report any new cases but did report one new death. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 7,091 cases and 51 deaths.

▪ Manatee County reported 120 new cases and one new death, putting its pandemic total at 39,913 cases and 688 deaths.

