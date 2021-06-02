Florida COVID update for Wednesday: 1,234 cases, 56 deaths, lower positivity rate

The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday announced 1,234 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 56 new deaths. Of those who died, 55 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,327,989 coronavirus cases and 37,665 deaths. Among those who died, 36,924 were residents and 741 were nonresidents.

The state’s percent positivity decreased from 3.89% to 3.33%.

More than 8.3 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Wednesday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 216 new cases and 17 new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 501,639 cases and 6,457 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 358,800 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 1,203,952 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 2.62% to 2.85%.

▪ Broward County reported 59 new cases and 12 new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 245,095 cases and 3,079 deaths.

In Broward, 220,128 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 782,936 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 2.13% to 1.56%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 57 new cases and zero new deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 148,713 cases and 2,881 deaths.

In Palm Beach, 137,915 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 609,365 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 3.90% to 1.99%.

▪ Monroe County reported one new case and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 7,092 cases and 51 deaths.

In Monroe, 9,199 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 33,765 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 0.86% to 0.99%.

▪ Manatee County reported 25 new cases and no new deaths, putting its pandemic total at 39,938 cases and 688 deaths.

In Manatee, 32,938 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 155,854 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 6.35% to 4.45%.

Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, the agency said there were 1,834 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 291; Broward, 222; Palm Beach, 105; Monroe, zero; and Manatee, 20, the agency said.

This report will be updated.