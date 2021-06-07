3 killed, 3 wounded in murder-suicide near Homestead Air Reserve Base, police say

A man suspected of the shooting his girlfriend, an 18-year-old and three children early Monday morning in Homestead, took his own life as police tried to negotiate his surrender, police said.

Three people were killed and three others were injured in a murder-suicide at an apartment complex near a South Florida air force base, police said Monday.

The shooting, which police say appears to be domestic-related, happened around 1:40 a.m. inside an apartment complex in the area of Southwest 126th Court and 282nd Street, near the Homestead Air Reserve Base.

A 38-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were found dead inside a home, Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez said. The suspected 42-year-old gunman, who was the woman’s boyfriend, died by suicide while officers were attempting to negotiate with him, Rodriguez said.

Miami-Dade Police Public Information Officer Angel Rodriguez speaks on overnight deadly shooting in SW Miami-Dade. pic.twitter.com/qocc1OD8Ij — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) June 7, 2021

Three others were taken to the hospital, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Two of them, an 11-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center. The 11-year-old was in critical condition, police said. The 16-year-old was in stable condition. The other person, an 18-year-old man, was taken to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

Police are asking people to avoid the area of Southwest 127th Avenue from 288th to 272nd streets.

Monday’s violence is the latest in a string of recent deadly shootings throughout Miami-Dade County. On Sunday, three people were killed and five others were injured when shots were fired outside a graduation party at a lounge near Miami-Dade College’s Kendall campus.

Several others occurred during Memorial Day weekend, including a mass shooting at El Mula Banquet Hall, which left three dead and 20 injured.

This article will be updated.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to police activity, please avoid the area of SW 288 Street to SW 272 Street on SW 127 Avenue. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/ArqGTJ4ZvS — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) June 7, 2021