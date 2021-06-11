Florida’s weekly COVID update: 11,454 cases and 280 deaths reported

The Florida Department of Health on Friday announced 11,454 new resident cases of COVID-19 and 280 deaths since June 4.

The state has recorded a known total of at least 2,344,321 coronavirus cases and 38,009 deaths since the pandemic began last spring.

These totals do not represent non-Florida resident cases and deaths — people who either contracted the disease or died from it while being in Florida — as the state stopped reporting those metrics in late May. At that time, there were 744 additional non-resident deaths and 43,535 non-resident cases, cumulatively.

The state’s 7-day percent positivity decreased from 3.6.% to 3.4%.

More than 8.6 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine. Another 1.8 million have completed their first vaccine dosage, bringing the total number of Floridians who have been fully or partially vaccinated at 10.4 million, or 53 percent of Floridians who are 12 and older.

COVID-19 in Florida

Here’s a breakdown of how many new COVID-19 cases were reported this past week in South Florida and Manatee County. The Herald can no longer include new deaths because the state stopped classifying deaths by county in its report.

▪According to FDOH, Miami-Dade County reported 2,226 new resident cases in the week ended June 10. But, when subtracting cumulative county resident cases from last week to this week, the difference between the two numbers is 2,102 new resident cases.

The state did not reply to the Herald’s query about the county discrepancies.

The county has recorded at least 504,650 confirmed cases and 6,472 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 1,655,003 people, or about 66% of residents, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

▪ According to FDOH, Broward County reported 1,243 new reported resident cases for the week ended June 10. But, when subtracting cumulative county resident totals from last week to this week, the difference between the two numbers is 1,215 new resident cases.

The county has now recorded at least 246,767 confirmed cases and 3,079 deaths.

In Broward, 1,042,256 people, or about 62% of residents 12 years old and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

▪ According to FDOH, Palm Beach County reported 670 new reported resident cases as of the week ended June 10. But, when subtracting cumulative county resident totals from last week to this week, the difference between the two numbers is 627 new resident cases.

The county has now recorded at least 149,633 confirmed cases and 2,883 deaths.

In Palm Beach County, 770,557 people, or about 59% of residents 12 years old and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

▪ According to FDOH, Monroe County reported 35 new reported resident cases as of the week ended June 10. But, when subtracting cumulative county resident totals from last week to this week, the difference between the two numbers is 33 new resident cases.

The county has now recorded at least 7,147 confirmed cases and 52 deaths.

In the Florida Keys, 44,275 people, or about 65% of residents 12 years old and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

▪According to FDOH, Manatee County reported 160 new reported resident cases as of the week ended June 10. But, when subtracting cumulative county resident totals from last week to this week, the difference between the two numbers is 158 new resident cases.

The county has now recorded at least 40,173 confirmed cases and 689 deaths.

In Manatee, 192,889 people, or about 54% of residents 12 years old and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration is no longer reporting the number of patients hospitalized in the state or by county with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.”

The Miami-Dade County Moving to a New Normal Dashboard also no longer includes hospitalization information for the county.