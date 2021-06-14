Depression could turn into Tropical Storm Bill, forecasters say. Other systems brewing

Tropical Depression Two, which formed off the coast of North Carolina Monday morning, is forecast to turn into Tropical Storm Bill as soon as it moves away from the United States, according to the National Hurricane Center.

If it does strengthen into Bill, as is expected, it would be the second named storm of the season. Subtropical Storm Ana formed near Bermuda last month, making it the seventh year in a row that a named storm formed before the hurricane season’s official start date of June 1.

Forecasters are also watching a new tropical wave that popped up just offshore of west Africa. A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is also forecast to turn into a depression later this week.

Here’s what to know:

Tropical Depression 2: Where is it going? Will it turn into Bill?

Tropical Depression Two is forecast to turn into Tropical Storm Bill by Monday night. National Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center announced the formation of Tropical Depression 2 around 10 a.m. Monday.

The system was moving northeast, away from the United States, near 21 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and higher gusts, as of the hurricane center’s 11 a.m. Monday advisory. It was about 105 miles east of Cape Hatteras, N.C.

Forecasters expect it will strengthen into a tropical storm by Monday night and will see some additional strengthening on Tuesday before it moves into colder waters and begins to weaken. It should dissipate on Wednesday near Newfoundland.

There’s a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. What’s the forecast?

Forecasters are also watching a disturbance in the gulf that was producing showers and thunderstorms over the Bay of Campeche. It’s forecast to meander near the coast of Mexico during the next few days before slowly moving north into the central Gulf of Mexico. It has a 20% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 60% chance through the next five days.

“Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is possible over portions of Central America and southern Mexico during the next several days,” forecasters wrote.

What about the tropical wave in the Atlantic?

As for the strong tropical wave near west Africa, it was producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms early Monday and could see some development during the next few days, according to the hurricane center.

However, a combination of dry air and strong upper-level winds should reduce the wave’s chances of strengthening as it moves into the central Atlantic later this week, according to the hurricane center. It has a 10-to-20% chance of formation in the next two-to-five days.

