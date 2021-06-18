Florida’s weekly COVID update: 10,095 cases and 290 deaths reported

The Florida Department of Health on Friday announced 10,095 new resident cases of COVID-19 and 290 deaths since June 11.

The state has recorded a known total of at least 2,354,416 coronavirus cases and 38,299 deaths since the pandemic began last winter.

These totals do not represent non-Florida resident cases and deaths — people who either contracted the disease or died from it while being in Florida — as the state stopped reporting those metrics in late May. At that time, there were 744 additional non-resident deaths and 43,535 non-resident cases, cumulatively.

The state’s 7-day percent positivity rate decreased from 3.4% to 3.3%. The 7-day case average for Florida decreased from about 1,636 to 1,442.

The health department is no longer reporting daily case numbers, just weekly cumulative counts.

More than 8.9 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine. Another 1.8 million have completed their first vaccine dosage, bringing the total number of Floridians who have been fully or partially vaccinated at 10.6 million, or 56 percent of Floridians who are 12 and older.

COVID-19 in Florida

Here’s a breakdown of how many new COVID-19 cases were reported this past week in South Florida and Manatee County. The Herald can no longer include new deaths because the state stopped classifying deaths by county in its report.

▪Miami-Dade County reported 1,971 new resident cases in the week ended June 17, according to the health department.

But, when subtracting cumulative county resident cases from last week to this week, the difference between the two numbers is 1,778 new resident cases.

The state did not reply to the Herald’s query about the county discrepancies.

The county has recorded at least 506,428 confirmed cases and 6,472 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 1,716,431 people, or about 68% of residents, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported.

▪ Broward County reported 1,044 new reported resident cases for the week ended June 17, according to the health department.

But, when subtracting cumulative county resident totals from last week to this week, the difference between the two numbers is 976 new resident cases.

The county has now recorded at least 247,743 confirmed cases and 3,079 deaths.

In Broward, 1,063,868 people, or about 63% of residents 12 years old and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported.

▪Palm Beach County reported 660 new reported resident cases as of the week ended June 17, according to the health department.

But, when subtracting cumulative county resident totals from last week to this week, the difference between the two numbers is 483 new resident cases.

The county has now recorded at least 150,116 confirmed cases and 2,883 deaths.

In Palm Beach County, 782,032 people, or about 60% of residents 12 years old and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported.

▪ Monroe County reported 27 new reported resident cases as of the week ended June 17, according to the health department.

But, when subtracting cumulative county resident totals from last week to this week, the difference between the two numbers is 26 new resident cases.

The county has now recorded at least 7,173 confirmed cases and 52 deaths.

In the Florida Keys, 44,868 people, or about 66% of residents 12 years old and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported.

▪Manatee County reported 153 new reported resident cases as of the week ended June 17, according to the health department.

But, when subtracting cumulative county resident totals from last week to this week, the difference between the two numbers is 159 new resident cases.

The county has now recorded at least 40,332 confirmed cases and 689 deaths.

In Manatee, 196,248 people, or about 55% of residents 12 years old and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported.

Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration is no longer reporting the number of patients hospitalized in the state or by county with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.”

Miami-Dade County’s Moving to a New Normal Dashboard also no longer includes hospitalization information for the county.