Tropical Storm Claudette is back over water, and there’s another Atlantic disturbance

Tropical Storm Claudette is in the Atlantic Ocean, leaving flooding and rain over the Carolinas as it continues northeast.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm will likely peter out in the next 24 hours.

Claudette, the third named storm of the season, is moving east-northeast at 28 mph with maximum sustained winds at 40 mph with higher gusts, according to the 11 a.m. advisory. Tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 140 miles from the center. The tropical storm warning for the region was discontinued as of the 8 a.m. update.

The storm might get slightly stronger Monday as it moves over the western Atlantic Ocean. The forecast shows it becoming a post-tropical cyclone and dissipating Tuesday, just south of Nova Scotia.

The storm made landfall in Louisiana on Saturday and drenched several states over the weekend, including Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. At least 13 people were killed in Alabama when the system was a tropical depression, including eight children in a van from a youth home for abused or neglected kids, and a man with a baby in another vehicle, according to The Associated Press.

The National Hurricane Center is watching a new disturbance in the Atlantic. NHC

Forecasters are also monitoring a “well-defined” tropical wave that was about 900 miles east of the Windward Islands Monday morning and is expected to move west at 15 mph.

The disturbance was producing thunderstorms in the area and had a 20% chance of formation through the next five days as of the 8 a.m. update. The hurricane center says it will meet upper-level winds Thursday, which should make it less conducive for further organization.