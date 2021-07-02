Hurricane Elsa may be heading to the Keys. Should you still go for a holiday weekend?

The Florida Keys are preparing for a huge number of tourists over the long Fourth of July weekend, with heavy traffic expected along U.S. 1 and thick crowds at fireworks displays.

But locals and visitors have another concern: Hurricane Elsa’s possible arrival early next week.

The National Weather Service’s cone for the Category 1 storm has it near South Florida and the island chain sometime Monday or Tuesday.

Monroe County leaders and staff met on a conference call Friday morning but made no hurricane-related decisions.

On Saturday morning, “we will be making a decision on what type of protective measures we’re going to take,” said Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron.

“As of right now today, the Keys are open,” she said.

While it’s too early to say what’s going to happen, where the storm will end up and in what shape it will be if it does hit the area, now may be a good time to start making initial preparations, officials said.

The Keys are also bracing for traffic problems along U.S. 1.

“We are expecting some record crowds on the road and water,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay, in a video statement on Facebook. “Obviously last year not having Fourth of July, we are going to experience crowds like we’ve probably almost never seen before.”

Ramsay said to expect a record number of cars on the road, causing traffic congestion and periods of time when drivers will have to wait on the highway.

Boat ramps, sandbars and waterways will have more traffic than normal, he added.

Coldiron recommended that residents get their hurricane re-entry stickers from the various county tax collector’s offices, which will close Friday for the three-day weekend, just in case.

Key West has its own sticker design. Those stickers are available at both tax collector’s offices in the city and also at City Hall, 1300 White St., which will also close on Monday for the holiday. If city residents already have one from last year, they do not need a new one.

People may want to have extra medications on hand and stock up on water and dry goods.

“We don’t panic,” Coldiron said. “This isn’t panic time. This is what we always do when it’s the hurricane season.”

It’s a time when county and municipal agencies are preparing themselves.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is advising its own people to take some initial precautions: filling up car gas tanks, getting cash and taking yard items inside that aren’t secured.

These are also wise steps for all Keys residents to take as well.

Tourism officials are taking a wait-and-see approach as they look toward the weekend, because, as of Friday, the weather forecast calls for near ideal outdoor conditions through late Sunday.

“I think the most important thing for both residents and visitors is to pay attention to future advisories,” said Andy Newman, spokesman for the Monroe County Tourist Development Council.

So far, Newman said there’s no need to tell people not to come to the Keys because forecasters have said repeatedly that there is a significant degree of uncertainty on what the system will end up doing by the time it approaches the area in the beginning of the week.

He said the TDC has been in constant communication with hotels and other lodging establishments, telling them to keep track of the forecast and National Weather Service advisories.

“We have always taken hurricanes very seriously, and have always believed in transparency,” Newman said.