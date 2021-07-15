Authorities arrest 2 more suspects following murder of 19-year-old man in Key West

Police have arrested three men in the June 22, 2021, murder of 19-year-old Jossue Emmanuel Gomez in Key West. File photo

Two more men have been arrested in the June 22 murder of a 19-year-old man in Key West, weeks after city police first named a suspect.

Daino Lamont Gaines, 18, and Cortez Rees Leatherwood, 20, face charges of first-degree murder and robbery in the fatal shooting of Jossue Emmanuel Gomez.

Gaines was arrested Wednesday night in Miami and locked up in the Miami-Dade jail without bond while Leatherwood was arrested Thursday in Key West and taken to the county jail on Stock Island.

Both face charges of first-degree murder and robbery and are being held without bond. It was unclear Thursday whether either had a lawyer.

Last month Key West police called Angel John Font, 21, a suspect in the murder. Font, who has also been arrested on charges of first-degree murder and robbery, remains in the county jail on Stock Island without bond. It was unclear if he has retained a lawyer.

Gomez was found bleeding from a gunshot wound at 3 a.m. on June 22. He was found in the street next to his car at the intersection of Amelia and Howe streets in the city’s Bahama Village neighborhood, police spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.

Gomez was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he later died

Font was arrested two days later on outstanding warrants after police and federal agents tracked him down in Merritt Island.

During the arrest, Font told police that he had stayed overnight in a small building on the property and was waiting for his brother to show up from Key West in an RV, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Key West police have not released details about the murder case or suggested a motive.

When asked which of the three men police believe fired a gun at Gomez, Crean said she couldn’t answer.

“Detectives haven’t put it out there,” she said.

Crean said Thursday that arrest reports were not yet available.