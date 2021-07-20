How hot will it be in South Florida? It could feel like 105, and you may get soaked

CBS4

The Miami area had a colorful start Tuesday morning.

But that’s not necessarily a good thing when the color in question is reds and yellows on a weather radar map.

CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez posted the station’s map that showed storms moving across parts of the county around 8:15 a.m.

Storms firing up across parts of #SouthFlorida especially around #MiamiDade this morning.

This is a snapshot of the radar from our #CBS4 weather app

Expect more, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

“Rain chances increase today as a surge of tropical moisture moves into the region,” forecasters said, as scattered to numerous thunderstorms likely roll into South Florida today, with some of these soakers capable of producing wind gusts topping 40 mph, the service said in a hazardous weather outlook.

Along with the 60% rain chance, high temperatures also ensure that there’s no doubt it’s summer in the city. That 90-degree reading on the thermometer could feel about 105 degrees when clouds aren’t overhead on Tuesday.

Rain chances hover at 40% to 50% Wednesday through the weekend and into Monday, according to the weather service with highs in the upper-80s.

July 20th @ 4am - Rain chances increase today as a surge of tropical moisture moves into the region. Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are possible across South Florida today with high temperatures around 90 degrees along both coasts with low 90s across the interior. #flwx pic.twitter.com/apc6ZQqGFO — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 20, 2021

Some good news: There are no tropical systems in the Atlantic, and none are expected in the next two days, according to the National Hurricane Center.