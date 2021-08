A makeshift raft rests on the shoe of Key Colony Beach in the Florida Keys Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Six men from Cuba arrived in the Keys on the vessel.

The U.S. Border Patrol detained six men from Cuba after they landed in a makeshift boat in the Florida Keys early Tuesday morning.

The migrants arrived in Key Colony Beach, a small city in the Middle Keys, said Adam Hoffner, Border Patrol spokesman.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the group arrived around 3:15 a.m. The men will be sent back to Cuba.