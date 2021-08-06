FL Keys News Logo
A tropical depression could form in the next few days, forecasters say

Forecasters continue to monitor a disturbance in the far eastern Atlantic that has a high chance of turning into a tropical depression in the next few days. They’re also watching another system that’s quickly moving across the Atlantic, though its formation chances remain fairly low.

The first disturbance, a tropical wave, had finally emerged from the west coast of Africa and sat a few hundred miles south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. Friday advisory.

Forecasters said the system will likely turn into a tropical depression this weekend or early next week as it moves west-northwest.

Its chances of formation dropped slightly on Friday morning to a 30% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 60% of formation through the next five days.

As for the other system causing some disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the central Atlantic, its formation chances for the next five days were at 20%.

Forecasters said the tropical wave was expected to head west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph and could see some slow development by early next week, when it should be near the Lesser Antilles.

