A $55,000 brick of cocaine washes up on the most popular beach in Key West

A brick of cocaine weighing 2.4 pounds washed up at a state park in Key West on Aug. 5, 2021, the U.S. Border Patrol said.

The trend of drugs washing ashore in the Florida Keys continued this week.

This time, it’s 2.4 pounds of cocaine found Thursday at Fort Zachary Taylor State Park, the most popular beach in Key West.

Another “concerned citizen’ reported the contraband after spotting it at the state park, according to U.S. Border Patrol spokesman Adam Hoffner.

“The good Samaritan immediately notified local authorities, who turned the brick of cocaine over to U.S. Border Patrol agents,” Hoffner said in an email Friday.

Border Patrol estimates that the cocaine is worth $55,000 on the street.