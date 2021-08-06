FL Keys News Logo
Woman injured after falling from personal watercraft off Key West

A U.S. Coast Guard crew member rescues a woman from the water off Key West Thursday afternoon, Aug. 6, 2021.
A U.S. Coast Guard crew member rescues a woman from the water off Key West Thursday afternoon, Aug. 6, 2021. U.S. Coast Guard

A 70-year-old woman suffered a leg injury after she was ejected from the personal watercraft she was riding off Key West Thursday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

She was rescued from the water by a Coast Guard small boat crew, the agency said in a press release.

The Coast Guard was notified that she was in distress by another boater around 2:30 p.m.

The Coast Guard took her to shore, where fire-rescue medics were waiting, according to the press release.

The condition of the woman, who was not named by the Coast Guard, was not immediately available Friday afternoon.

Profile Image of David Goodhue
David Goodhue
David Goodhue covers the Florida Keys and South Florida for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald. Before joining the Herald, he covered Congress, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware.
