South Beach is the most polluted popular swimming spot in the U.S.; the Keys are cleaner

Tourists flock to South Beach for the sun, sand and sea (and also to take turns posing outside the former Versace mansion). But they might want to reconsider going into water, according to a new study.

British retailer Myprotein, which sells sports nutrition products including supplements, protein powder and other health-forward items that are not as much fun as eating French fries, just released a report that says South Beach is the most polluted popular swimming spot in the U.S.

That doesn’t mean it’s the most polluted body of water in the country. That is probably some place in New Jersey. But it does mean the occasional shark or that kid over there not making it to the restroom in time are not your biggest problems should you decide to go for a swim in Miami Beach.

The report analyzed more than 1,500 of what Myprotein is fond of calling “wild swimming spots” in the U.S. That means places you can swim that aren’t pools, although let’s be real, the Clevelander pool can get pretty wild at times.

The study looked at Tripadvisor ratings for each place, including the number of reviews to determine popularity, then cross referenced that with details about the water quality in each spot, using United States Environmental Protection Agency data.

And what they found is that South Beach’s water is the grossest. Social media might be wrong about it being the best beach in the country.

Other popular Florida beaches fared poorly in the analysis of the worst water quality: Clearwater (2), Fort Lauderdale (3), Siesta Beach (4) and Panama City Beach (7). Travel website Holidu recently reported that Siesta Key was the no. 1 beach on everybody’s Florida Bucket List. Might be time to reconsider.

The cleanest popular swimming spot is Waikiki Beach in Hawaii, followed by La Jolla Cove in California and Ka’anapali in Hawaii.

But wait! There are Florida beaches with decent water quality, including a few in (or near) the Florida Keys: Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park in Key West (4); John Pennecamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo (5); Fort Myers Beach (6); Dry Tortugas National Park west of Key West (7); St. Augustine Beach (10); and Cocoa Beach (12).

