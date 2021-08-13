The Keys are preparing for Fred. But they have no plans for evacuations

All of South Florida is set to be under a flood watch Friday night through late Sunday, with a tropical storm warning in effect for the Florida Keys ahead of Fred’s expected weekend deluge. National Hurricane Center

The Florida Keys remained under a tropical storm warning Friday with forecasts for Fred to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds by early Saturday morning.

Monroe County has no plans to order evacuations or open any shelters, said Monroe County Emergency Manager Shannon Weiner, during a 9:30 a.m. conference call with county and municipal leaders.

They heard that the latest forecast for Fred is on the lower end of the tropical storm scale with the heaviest winds coming in squalls.

“The threat for wind damage is quite minimal,” said Jon Rizzo, National Weather Service warning coordination meteorologist in Key West. “We’re not talking 60 mph but near 40 mph.”

County Mayor Michelle Coldiron did sign a state of local emergency order, which takes effect at noon. The order is standard practice to help the county obtain federal funds for any storm damage left by Fred.

“It’s policy and procedure,” Coldiron said after the call. “It helps get us coverage.”

Fred is expected to intensify slowly back to tropical storm strength before reaching the Keys on Saturday, bringing the risks of flooding and tropical storm force winds.

A flood watch will be in effect starting Friday evening and lasting until late Saturday night with 3 to 6 inches of rain possible and isolated maximum totals up to 8 inches.

