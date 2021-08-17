Florida COVID update: 21,669 new cases, 870 more COVID patients in hospitals

Florida reported 21,669 new COVID-19 cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, and seven new deaths

Florida — which makes up about 6.5% of the U.S. population — accounted for 19% of the country’s new cases on Monday based on data the state is reporting to the CDC. As of Aug. 16, the state’s seven-day moving average of new cases was 21,786, up from a moving average of 7,039 on July 16. That number represents roughly a 209.5% increase, stemming from the highly contagious delta variant.

On Tuesday, the state also reported seven new deaths the day before.

In all, Florida has recorded at least 2,955,098 confirmed COVID cases statewide and 41,141 deaths, according to the CDC.

Over the last week, from Aug. 6 to Aug. 12, Florida reported 151,764 cases and 1,071 deaths, according to the Florida Department of Health’s weekly report, released on Friday. The number of deaths reflect a 73.9% increase over last week, when the state reported 616 weekly deaths. The state’s percent positivity held this past week at 18.5%, the report said. High positivity rates indicate community spread.

COVID-19 vaccine rates in Florida

As of the Saturday report, 10,863,504 eligible Floridians — 50.6% of the state’s population — had completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to the CDC.

A higher number of Floridians have received at least one dose of the vaccine — about 61.5% of the state’s population, or 13,09,116.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN SOUTH FLORIDA

The CDC reports that every county’s level of community transmission is high.

▪ In Miami-Dade County, 2,161,966, or 79.6% of the county’s total population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the CDC. Only 1,731,855 people, or 63.7% of the county’s total population, are fully vaccinated.

In Dade, 92% of the population 12 years old and older, 93.9% of people 18 and older, and 99.9% of people 65 and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

▪ In Broward County, 1,305,806 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 66.9% of the total population, according to the CDC. Only 1,047,973 people are fully vaccinated — 53.7% of the county’s total population.

In the county, 77.6% of the population 12 years old and over, 79.4% of those 18 and older, and 96.8% of people 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

▪ In Palm Beach County, 921,410 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 61.6% of the total population, according to the CDC. Only 777,849 people are fully vaccinated — 52% of the county’s total population.

In the county, 70.2% of people 12 years old and over, 72.1% of people 18 and older, and 89.9% of people 65 and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

▪ In Monroe County, 55,078 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 74.2% of the total population, according to the CDC. Only 45,005 people are fully vaccinated — 60.6% of the county’s total population.

In Monroe, 82.7% of people 12 years old and older, 84.9% of people 18 and older, and 99.9% of people 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

▪ In Manatee County, 230,044 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 57% of the total population, according to the CDC. Only 192,236 people are fully vaccinated — 47.7% of the county’s total population.

In the county, 64.5% of people 12 years old and older, 66.8% of people 18 and older, and 87.9% of people 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

Current hospitalizations in Florida shot back up to record levels after 14 consecutive days of climbing to record highs, according to Tuesday’s report from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

There were 16,832 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida on Tuesday — breaking the state’s current hospitalization record, according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services from 230 Florida hospitals. This is 870 more patients than yesterday’s COVID patient population.

COVID-19 patients also accounted for 31.07% of all hospital patients.

As for how that compares to the nation, COVID patients make up only 12.16% of hospital patients in the United States. Florida, with only 6.5% of the population, accounts for 19.05% of the current COVID hospitalizations.

Of the hospitalized in Florida, 3,550 people were in intensive care unit beds, an increase of 210. That represents 53.67% of the state’s ICU hospital beds from 230 hospitals reporting data. Nationally, 25.91% of the ICU patients are being treated for COVID-19 and Florida has 16.6% of the country’s COVID patients in ICUs.