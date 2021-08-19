A jogger spotted two packages on a Key West beach. More cocaine had floated ashore

A jogger found 5.5 pounds of cocaine on the shoreline of a Key West beach on Aug. 18, 2021, the U.S. Border Patrol said. U.S. Border Patrol

Cocaine keeps landing on the shores of the Florida Keys.

This time, it floated into Key West. And it’s the second washed-up batch of white powder reported within three days.

On Wednesday, a jogger at Smathers Beach spotted two packages along the shoreline, the U.S. Border Patrol posted on Twitter. A total of 5.5 pounds of cocaine were inside.

The drugs are worth nearly $130,000, according to Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin.

A much larger discovery was made over the weekend.

On Sunday, someone found $1.3 million worth of cocaine in a suspicious package that came ashore in the Middle Keys city of Marathon, Border Patrol said. The package contained 25 bricks of cocaine, weighing 65 pounds.