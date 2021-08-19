FL Keys News Logo
A jogger spotted two packages on a Key West beach. More cocaine had floated ashore

Cocaine keeps landing on the shores of the Florida Keys.

This time, it floated into Key West. And it’s the second washed-up batch of white powder reported within three days.

On Wednesday, a jogger at Smathers Beach spotted two packages along the shoreline, the U.S. Border Patrol posted on Twitter. A total of 5.5 pounds of cocaine were inside.

The drugs are worth nearly $130,000, according to Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin.

A much larger discovery was made over the weekend.

On Sunday, someone found $1.3 million worth of cocaine in a suspicious package that came ashore in the Middle Keys city of Marathon, Border Patrol said. The package contained 25 bricks of cocaine, weighing 65 pounds.

