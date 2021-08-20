Florida’s weekly COVID update: State passes 3 million cases, 150,740 more reported

Florida reported 150,740 new resident cases of COVID-19 since last Friday in its latest weekly report, pushing the state past 3 million total cases, according to Miami Herald calculations of state data.

The state also saw 1,476 more deaths, up from 1,071 deaths reported from Aug. 6 to Aug. 12, the last time the state published its weekly COVID report.

In all, the state has recorded a known total of at least 3,071,489 coronavirus cases and 42,986 deaths since the pandemic began.

This is the first weekly report since mid-June where the number of new cases declined. In the last published report, from Aug. 6 to Aug. 12, Florida saw 151,764 cases.

The Herald is unable to report daily case and death changes given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. While the CDC’s website did update with new figures, it shows Florida and several other states had zero new cases and deaths.

The Florida Department of Health and the CDC have not responded to inquiries about the data.

It is unlikely that Florida had no new COVID cases or deaths. The last time the state saw no increase was in early March of last year during the nascent days of the pandemic, according to CDC data supplied by the state.

COVID-19 vaccine rates in Florida

More than 10.5 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, or have received Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Florida’s weekly report.

Another 2.1 million have completed their first vaccine dosage of Pfizer or Moderna, bringing the total number of Floridians who have been fully or partially vaccinated to around 12.7 million, or 66% of Floridians who are 12 and older.

COVID-19 IN FLORIDA

Here’s a breakdown of how many new COVID-19 cases were reported this past week in South Florida and Manatee County, according to state data.

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 20,033 new resident cases in the week ending Aug. 19, according to Herald calculations of state data.

The county has recorded at least 610,802 confirmed cases and 6,472 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 2,139,364 people, or about 85% of eligible residents, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported.

▪ Broward County reported 13,536 new resident cases in the week ending Aug. 19, according to Herald calculations of state data.

The county has recorded at least 312,184 confirmed cases and 3,079 deaths.

In Broward, 1,281,191 people, or about 76% of eligible residents, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 9,294 new resident cases in the week ending Aug. 19, according to Herald calculations of state data.

The county has recorded at least 191,819 confirmed cases and 2,883 deaths.

In Palm Beach, 904,893 people, or about 70% of eligible residents, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported.

▪ Monroe County reported 487 new resident cases in the week ending Aug. 19, according to Herald calculations of state data.

The county has recorded at least 9,143 confirmed cases and 52 deaths.

In Monroe, 51,514 people, or about 75% of eligible residents, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported.

▪ Manatee County reported 3,339 new resident cases in the week ending Aug. 19, according to Herald calculations of state data.

The county has recorded at least 52,011 confirmed cases and 689 deaths.

In Manatee, 225,183 people, or about 63% of eligible residents, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

There were 17,198 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida on Friday, according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services from 258 Florida hospitals. That is 97 patients fewer than the previous day’s COVID patient population.

COVID-19 patients also accounted for 29.31% of all hospital patients.

Of the hospitalized in Florida, 3,551 people were in intensive care unit beds, a decrease of 55 from Thursday’s report. That represents 53.53% of the state’s ICU hospital beds from the 258 hospitals reporting data.

Friday’s Miami-Dade County report said there were 1,789 COVID patients in the county’s hospitals on Thursday, a decrease of 99 from the previous day’s report. Of the 215 new COVID patients, 179 (83.3%) had not been vaccinated.

Broward County’s Friday report said there were 1,747 COVID patients in the county’s hospitals, a decrease of 15 from the previous day’s report.