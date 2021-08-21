There’s something special about this weekend’s moon. Here’s how to best enjoy it in Miami

The blue moon is back the weekend of Aug. 20-22, 2021. In this file photo image, the moon is seen from the Somerset Levels in 2013 in Glastonbury, England. Getty Images

You may have heard of “Full Moon Fever” and swooned to “Blue Moon” on jukeboxes back in the day. But this Sunday morning brings a “full moon weekend” to our skies and it’s got a special blue moon in it, according to NASA.

Around 8:02 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, the full Sturgeon Moon should be in full glory and its blue hue and its third full moon in a season with four full moons gives this one its novelty to stargazers.

According to Live Science, the term “blue moon” refers to the second full moon within the same month — the last was on Halloween 2020. Each season typically has three full moons. But this summer — June 20 to Sept. 22 — has four full moons. The first two were on June 24 and July 23; next is Sunday and then, finally, Sept. 20.

This weekend’s blue Sturgeon Moon happens about once every two to three years, according to EarthSky. The last was on May 18, 2019. The next after Sunday’s will be Aug. 19, 2024.

Scientists say this weekend’s moon will reach its fullest at 8:02 a.m. eastern on Sunday but, of course, the sun will be shining over South Florida at that time.

The National Weather Service in Miami seems to be in agreement about that statement. There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday but just about 20% to 30%. And it will be telescope-scalding hot with a heat index in the triple digits.

How to see the blue moon

So when can you best enjoy the spectacle of this blue moon?

According to Live Science, the moon will appear full for about three days and this started Friday so you still have Saturday and Sunday evenings to gaze up.

Moonrise in Miami and Fort Lauderdale is at 7:43 p.m. Saturday and 7:47 p.m. in Key West, according to timeanddate.com. (Good things come to those who wait in the Florida Keys, perhaps?)

Folks fortunate enough to have backyard telescopes would see the most detail.

The plentiful city lights in a populous place like South Florida, however, can mute the moon and stars’ brightest faces. You can consider camping out in the Everglades (watch for things that go crawl in the night, mind you) as Everglades National Park’s Main Entrance in Homestead is open 24/7 and visitors will not get locked in the park overnight, according to the National Park Service.

Matheson Hammock is pretty dark at night and picturesque. The park itself off Old Cutler Road in Coral Gables closes in the evening but Chef Adrianne’s Red Fish restaurant is open again and open until 11 p.m. So if you dine there or park near you should get a nice view of the blue moon.

Mallory Square in Key West is also open until 11 p.m. and is always a popular spot to look out over the waters and up at the night sky.

While you check out the moon, you can also enjoy other beauties in the night sky, according to NASA — best viewed with a telescope, of course. Among them: the brightest planet visible Saturday and Sunday evening will be Venus about 6 degrees above the horizon in the west. The next brightest planet will be Jupiter, about 12 degrees above the horizon in the east-southeast. The third brightness will be Saturn, appearing 20 degrees above the horizon in the southeast.