Sunday’s Florida COVID-19 report: Slight increases in hospitalizations and ICU patients

Sunday morning’s report from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services showed minuscule changes in Florida’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients.

Tiny though the changes are, they’re all increases.

The 17,253 patients reported represent an 18-person increase, 0.1%, from Saturday’s report. That’s 29.9% of all patients in the hospitals reporting Sunday, a number that was 29.5% in Saturday’s report. Two fewer hospitals reported Sunday, so the average number of patients per hospital edged up to 67.3 from 66.8.

As for intensive care units, a six-patient increase from Saturday put Sunday’s count at 3,558 patients, a 0.2% increase. That’s 53.3% of all of Florida’s ICU patients, which is a decrease from Saturday’s 55.1%.

In Miami-Dade, total COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped 31 to 1,767. Of that number, 359 were in ICU beds, a one person reduction. People who haven’t been vaccinated account for 80.4% of the county’s 158 new COVID patients.

Miami-Dade accounts for 10.2% of the state’s current hospitalizations. On Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, Miami-Dade hospitalizations were 18.9% of the state’s hospitalizations.

COVID-19 vaccinations in Florida, South Florida and Manatee County

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Sunday that 11,073,889 residents or 51.6% of the population have been fully vaccinated.

The CDC reports that every Florida county’s level of community transmission remains high.

▪ In Miami-Dade County 1,767,753 people, or 65.1% of the county’s total population, are fully vaccinated.

▪ In Broward County 1,070,823 people are fully vaccinated, or 54.8% of the county’s population.

▪ In Palm Beach County 791,226 people are fully vaccinated, or 52.9% of the county’s population.

▪ In Monroe County 45,627 people are fully vaccinated, or 61.5% of the county’s population.

▪ In Manatee County 195,131 people are fully vaccinated, or 48.4% of the county’s population.