Florida COVID update: 26,203 more cases reported, state hospitalizations increase

Florida reported 26,203 more COVID-19 cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday, according to Herald calculations of CDC data.

The state also reported nine new deaths the day before. In all, Florida has recorded at least 3,130,144 confirmed COVID cases statewide and 42,731 deaths.

Wednesday’s new cases broke the state’s current single-day case total record. Aug. 12 last held that title with 25,957 cases on a single day, according to Herald calculations of data provided by the CDC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING The Herald publishes the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after each update by the agency. On Aug. 10, the Florida Department of Health changed the way it reported new cases and deaths to the CDC. Cases and deaths used to be logged as total new cases reported on a single day. Now, Florida is reporting cases by the “case date,” according to the CDC, rather than the date the case was logged into the system. The result of this change is a lag in cases by date and a number of cases back-filling over time. The Herald will continue to report the difference in total cases and deaths from one day to the next in stories about daily new cases and deaths, as this is consistent with the way data have been presented in daily stories since the beginning of the pandemic. More information The Herald is calculating new cases using the difference between cumulative total of cases and the total from the previous day, as pulled daily from the CDC trends data. New deaths are calculated the same way. As a result, the “new cases” and “new deaths” listed on the CDC site for any given day may be different than numbers published by the Herald for the same day. According to a statement from CDC spokesperson Jasmine Reed on Aug. 18: “Florida’s aggregate case and death data includes case date for cases and date of death for deaths. The method applies data shared by Florida and to data displayed on COVID Data Tracker. Other States also use this reporting method and states can vary in the reporting method. For example, data as of the date that states submit may be the date that a state received its data from its reporting entities, or it might be another dating method that the state prefers.” DOH spokesperson Weesam Khoury said Florida’s new reporting system “will ensure that continuous epidemiological analyses provide the most updated data to the public.” Neither agency provided further explanation of how a “case date” is assigned to each new case.

Florida COVID-19 vaccine rates

As of the Wednesday report, 11,137,284 eligible Floridians — 51.9% of the state’s population — had completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to the CDC.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN SOUTH FLORIDA

The CDC reports that every county’s level of community transmission is high. Here’s how many people have been fully vaccinated in South Florida, according to the CDC.

▪ In Miami-Dade County about 1,779,668 people, or 65.5% of the county’s total population, are fully vaccinated.

▪ In Broward County about 1,077,279 people are fully vaccinated, or 55.2% of the county’s population.

▪ In Palm Beach County about 795,035 people are fully vaccinated, or 53.1% of the county’s population.

▪ In Monroe County about 45,784 people are fully vaccinated, or 61.7% of the county’s population.

▪ In Manatee County about 196,107 people are fully vaccinated, or 48.6% of the county’s population.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

There were 17,164 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida on Wednesday, according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services from 233 Florida hospitals. That is 76 more patients than Tuesday’s COVID patient population.

COVID-19 patients also accounted for 30.85% of all hospital patients.

Of the hospitalized in Florida, 3,634 people were in intensive care unit beds, an increase of 77. That represents 53.91% of the state’s ICU hospital beds from 233 hospitals reporting data.

Wednesday’s Miami-Dade County report said there were 1,776 COVID patients in the county’s hospitals on Tuesday, a decrease of 196 from the previous day’s report. Of the 153 new COVID patients, 138 (90.2%) had not been vaccinated.

Broward County’s Wednesday report said there were 1,631 COVID patients in the county’s hospitals, a decrease of 55 from yesterday’s patient population.