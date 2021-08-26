The Coast Guard has stopped searching for a missing fisherman off the Marquesas Keys

Adianel Morales was reported missing Aug. 24, 2021, off the fishing boat Bigfoot about one mile off the Marquesas Keys .

The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday stopped searching for a man reported missing from a fishing boat off the Marquesas Keys earlier this week.

Adianel Morales was last seen Tuesday night on the Bigfoot when it was less than one mile off the Marquesas, a group of islands about 20 miles west of Key West, the Coast Guard said.

The boat captain reported the missing crew member to Coast Guard Sector Key West at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews from the Coast Guard, Navy and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission searched 3,555 square miles before the search was called off.

“We’ve done the best we can with the information that we have,” said Petty Officer Nicole Groll, a spokeswoman for the Coast Guard in Miami.

New information could lead to another search, Groll said.

Groll on Thursday evening had no additional information about the missing man.

The Coast Guard asks anyone with information about the case to call Sector Key West at 305-292-8727.