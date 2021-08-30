FL Keys News Logo
Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Local

Coast Guard rescues two from sinking boat near a reef off the Florida Keys

An undated photo of the Coast Guard Cutter Reliance. The Coast Guard rescued two people from a sinking boat off the Florida Keys Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
An undated photo of the Coast Guard Cutter Reliance. The Coast Guard rescued two people from a sinking boat off the Florida Keys Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Coast Guard Seventh District Southeast

The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday afternoon rescued two people from a sinking boat off the Florida Keys.

The people, who the Coast Guard did not name, were in good health after they were rescued. But their Zodiac vessel sank, said Petty Officer Nicole Groll, an agency spokeswoman said.

The boat was located near the Hens and Chickens Reef off Plantation Key, Islamorada, when the Coast Guard received a call that the passengers were in distress around 12:16 p.m., Groll said.

Profile Image of David Goodhue
David Goodhue
David Goodhue covers the Florida Keys and South Florida for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald. Before joining the Herald, he covered Congress, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service