FL Keys News Logo
Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Local

2 boaters went missing off Key West. One was found dead by her son, the Coast Guard says

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for an overdue boater who was last seen off Key West. A man reported his parents were overdue and that he found his mother dead.
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for an overdue boater who was last seen off Key West. A man reported his parents were overdue and that he found his mother dead. Sarah Foster-Snell U.S. COAST GUARD

The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday said crews were searching for a man who did not return from a boating trip off Key West as planned while the woman who went with him was found dead by her son.

The body of Elizabeth Estrada Cottar, 59, of Key West, was found at Jewfish Basin, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the death.

The missing man was identified as David Cottar, 60, of Key Haven.

Read Next

A man notified the Coast Guard at 9:20 a.m. Monday that his parents were overdue, said Petty Officer Nicole Groll, a spokeswoman for the agency.

cotta_fitted.jpeg
The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies on Aug. 30, 2021, were searching for David Cottar, 60, who didn’t return from a boating trip off Key West as planned. Provided by the U.S. Coast Guard

He also told them that he had found his mother’s body, Groll said.

“The boat was apparently anchored,” Groll said. “That basin is shallow enough it kind of goes dry. He was able to walk out to the boat.”

She had no additional information about the death.

David Cottar was last seen in a white 17-foot Boston Whaler at Jewfish Basin, a popular fishing spot in the backcountry waters off Key West.

The sheriff’s office said a relative went searching for them after they didn’t return from a sunset cruise, a common activity for the pair.

They had left the night before from David Cottar’s Key Haven home.

“A family member went out this morning looking and found the vessel the male owned and the dead female nearby,” said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

He asked that anyone with information about the case call the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes unit at 305-289-2410.

Groll said the Coast Guard’s focus on Monday was the search for the missing man.

“The Coast Guard Air Station Miami, Station Key West, FWC and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are searching,” Groll said.

Anyone with information about David Cottar’s whereabouts is asked to call the Coast Guard at 305-292-8727.

This story will be updated.

Read Next
Profile Image of Gwen Filosa
Gwen Filosa
Gwen Filosa covers Key West and the Lower Florida Keys for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald and lives in Key West. She was part of the staff at the New Orleans Times-Picayune that in 2005 won two Pulitzer Prizes for coverage of Hurricane Katrina. She graduated from Indiana University.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service