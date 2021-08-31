A depression could form in the Atlantic as Tropical Storm Kate stays away from U.S.

As a poorly organized Tropical Storm Kate stays far away from the United States, forecasters are also watching a disturbance in the far eastern Atlantic that is forecast to form into a tropical depression soon.

The disturbance, described as a well-defined low-pressure system, was producing showers and thunderstorms more than 200 miles southwest of the coast of Guinea early Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters expect a tropical depression will form in the next day or so as it moves west to west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph. It has a 90% chance of formation in the next two to five days.

Forecasters also expect to see a disturbance form in the southern Caribbean Sea in the next few days. It could see some slow development by the end of the week if it remains over water, according to the hurricane center. The system is forecast to move west-northwest or northwest at 5 to 10 mph toward Central America.

It has a 20% chance of formation through the next five days.

What about Kate and Ida?

Tropical Storm Kate is barely holding onto its tropical storm status, with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph with higher gusts. The strongly sheered tropical storm could see some restrengthening if it survives the next 18 hours, according to the hurricane center.

The system, which is about 815 miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands, is forecast to keep its tropical storm status for now. The hurricane center expects it will dissipate later in the week when the storm or its remnants merge with an extratropical low and associated frontal system.

As for Tropical Depression Ida, the hurricane center issued its final advisory for it early Tuesday. The Weather Prediction Center will now provide updates on the system while it remains a flood threat.

The next storm name on the list is Larry.