Florida Keys drawbridge along U.S. 1 stuck in open position after boat hits power lines

The Snake Creek Bridge, the last drawbridge in the Florida Keys, is shown in the up position. A boat hit power lines Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, causing the span to be stuck in the open position for about a half hour. David Goodhue/dgoodhue@flkeysnews.com

A drawbridge in the Florida Keys was stuck in the open position after a boat hit power lines Saturday night.

The disabled Snake Creek Bridge caused busy Labor Day weekend traffic along U.S. 1, the only highway that runs up and down the 120-mile long island chain, to back up for at least a half hour.

The vessel hit the power lines about 8 p.m., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The bascule bridge, located at mile marker 86 in Islamorada, lowered shortly before 9 p.m., and traffic was reopened in both directions, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

David Goodhue
David Goodhue covers the Florida Keys and South Florida for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald. Before joining the Herald, he covered Congress, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware.
