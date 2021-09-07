A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico could bring more rain to parts of Florida this week

A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is forecast to move over Florida, bringing an increased chance of rain to some parts of the state this week, before moving into the Atlantic, where some development could be possible.

While its chances of formation remain low, at 10% for the next 48 hours and 30% through the next five days, the system could increase the rain chances for most of Florida’s Panhandle through the middle of the week.

However, it’s still too soon to say if it will affect South Florida’s rain chances, according to the National Weather Service.

Regardless, you should still plan to have an umbrella with you. There’s a 60% chance of rain Tuesday in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, with those chances dropping to 50% Wednesday, according to the weather service.

The rest of the week looks slightly better in Miami-Dade and Broward counties with the rest of the week ranging between 30 and 40%. There’s an exception Thursday in Broward, with rain chances set to be at 50%. In the Keys, expect a 20 to 30% chance of rain this week.

Where is the disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico? What about Larry?

A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico could bring more rain to parts of Florida. National Hurricane Center

As of Tuesday’s 8 a.m. advisory, the disturbance was producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula and the south-central Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Upper-level winds should decrease its chances for development as it slowly moves northeast over the open waters of the Gulf, according to forecasters. However, conditions could become “marginally conducive for some limited development” once the system nears the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

It should then move over parts of Florida and enter the Atlantic, where it could see some tropical or subtropical development.

As for Hurricane Larry, it’s a large Category 3 storm that is moving northwest at 10 mph in the Atlantic with maximum sustained winds near 120 mph with higher gusts. Its tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 185 miles from its center.

On the forecast track, Larry should pass east of Bermuda on Thursday as a large hurricane.

“Given the expansive size of its wind field, a Tropical Storm Watch could be required for the island later today,” forecasters say.

Hurricane Larry is a large Category 3 storm. National Hurricane Center

Its track keeps it away from the United States and some gradual weakening is possible in the next few days as it moves over the Atlantic’s open waters.

However, Larry’s swells are still forecast to continue affecting the Lesser Antilles, portions of the Greater Antilles and the Bahamas through midweek and impact Bermuda by the weekend.

“Significant swells,” which could cause dangerous surf and rip current conditions, could reach the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada by midweek as well, according to the hurricane center.

NOAA air force hurricane hunters were investigating Larry Tuesday morning.