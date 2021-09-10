Florida COVID-19 update: 17,854 more cases reported. COVID patients continue to decline

Florida on Friday reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 17,854 more COVID-19 cases and three deaths, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

In all, Florida has recorded at least 3,409,012 confirmed COVID cases and 48,276 deaths.

In the last seven days, on average, the state has added 338 deaths and 14,326 cases to the daily cumulative total, according to Herald calculations of CDC data.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING The Herald publishes the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after each update by the agency. On Aug. 10, the Florida Department of Health changed the way it reported new cases and deaths to the CDC. Cases and deaths used to be logged as total new cases reported on a single day. Now, Florida is reporting cases by the “case date,” according to the CDC, rather than the date the case was logged into the system. The result of this change is a lag in cases by date and a number of cases back-filling over time. The Herald will continue to report the difference in total cases and deaths from one day to the next in stories about daily new cases and deaths, as this is consistent with the way data have been presented in daily stories since the beginning of the pandemic. More information The Herald is calculating new cases using the difference between cumulative total of cases and the total from the previous day, as pulled daily from the CDC trends data. New deaths are calculated the same way. As a result, the “new cases” and “new deaths” listed on the CDC site for any given day may be different than numbers published by the Herald for the same day. According to a statement from CDC spokesperson Jasmine Reed on Aug. 18: “Florida’s aggregate case and death data includes case date for cases and date of death for deaths. The method applies data shared by Florida and to data displayed on COVID Data Tracker. Other States also use this reporting method and states can vary in the reporting method. For example, data as of the date that states submit may be the date that a state received its data from its reporting entities, or it might be another dating method that the state prefers.” DOH spokesperson Weesam Khoury said Florida’s new reporting system “will ensure that continuous epidemiological analyses provide the most updated data to the public.” Neither agency provided further explanation of how a “case date” is assigned to each new case.

Florida COVID-19 vaccine rates

About 11,736,562 eligible Floridians — 54.6% of the state’s population — had completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to the CDC.

Vaccinations in South Florida and Manatee County

The CDC reports that every county’s level of community transmission is high. Here’s how many people have been fully vaccinated in South Florida, according to the CDC.

▪ In Miami-Dade County about 1,874,375 people, or 69% of the county’s total population, are fully vaccinated.

▪ In Broward County about 1,135,338 people are fully vaccinated, or 58.1% of the county’s population.

▪ In Palm Beach County, about 832,427 people are fully vaccinated, or 55.6% of the county’s population.

▪ In Monroe County about 47,918 people are fully vaccinated, or 64.6% of the county’s population.

▪ In Manatee County about 205,358 people are fully vaccinated, or 50.9% of the county’s population.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida





There were 12,651 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Friday report. This data is reported from 261 Florida hospitals. That is 383 fewer patients than Thursday’s report, which also had two fewer reporting hospitals.

COVID-19 patients take up 21.51% of all inpatient beds in the latest report’s hospitals, compared to 22.36% in the previous day’s reporting hospitals.

Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 2,942 people were in intensive care unit beds, a decrease of 107. That represents 44.48% of the state’s ICU hospital beds from 261 hospitals reporting data, compared to 46.03% the previous day.