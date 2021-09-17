Florida COVID update: 11,275 more cases reported, hospitalizations still on the decline

Florida on Friday reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 11,275 more COVID-19 cases and six deaths, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

In all, Florida has recorded at least 3,485,148 confirmed COVID cases and 50,817 deaths.

In the last seven days, on average, the state has added 363 deaths and 10,877 cases to the daily cumulative total, according to Herald calculations of CDC data.

The 363 deaths ties with Florida’s second-highest seven-day death average, reported Thursday, when tallying deaths by the date they were reported. The highest occurred on Sept. 4, with a seven-day average of 373 deaths.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING The Herald publishes the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after each update by the agency. On Aug. 10, the Florida Department of Health changed the way it reported new cases and deaths to the CDC. Cases and deaths used to be logged as total new cases reported on a single day. Now, Florida is reporting cases by the “case date,” according to the CDC, rather than the date the case was logged into the system. The result of this change is a lag in cases by date and a number of cases back-filling over time. The Herald will continue to report the difference in total cases and deaths from one day to the next in stories about daily new cases and deaths, as this is consistent with the way data have been presented in daily stories since the beginning of the pandemic. More information The Herald is calculating new cases using the difference between cumulative total of cases and the total from the previous day, as pulled daily from the CDC trends data. New deaths are calculated the same way. As a result, the “new cases” and “new deaths” listed on the CDC site for any given day may be different than numbers published by the Herald for the same day. According to a statement from CDC spokesperson Jasmine Reed on Aug. 18: “Florida’s aggregate case and death data includes case date for cases and date of death for deaths. The method applies data shared by Florida and to data displayed on COVID Data Tracker. Other States also use this reporting method and states can vary in the reporting method. For example, data as of the date that states submit may be the date that a state received its data from its reporting entities, or it might be another dating method that the state prefers.” DOH spokesperson Weesam Khoury said Florida’s new reporting system “will ensure that continuous epidemiological analyses provide the most updated data to the public.” Neither agency provided further explanation of how a “case date” is assigned to each new case.

COVID Deaths in South Florida and Manatee County

The CDC’s Community Profile Report now shows county-level death data for Florida’s 67 counties. Here’s where death rates and tolls are in South Florida, according to the CDC.

As of Thursday’s Profile Report, the most recent, Florida had a reported death rate of 237 cumulative deaths per 100,000 people since the start of the pandemic.

▪ Miami-Dade County’s death toll sits at 7,730. That’s a rate of 285 cumulative deaths per 100,000 people since the beginning of the pandemic.

▪ Broward County’s death toll sits at 4,090. That’s a rate of 209 cumulative deaths per 100,000 people since the beginning of the pandemic.

▪ Palm Beach County’s death toll sits at 3,514. That’s a rate of 235 cumulative deaths per 100,000 people since the beginning of the pandemic.

▪ Monroe County’s death toll sits at 68. The county has a population less than 100,000, which means using the CDC’s death rate metric of deaths per 100,000 people would be misleading.

▪ Manatee County’s death toll sits at 824. That’s a rate of 204 cumulative deaths per 100,000 people since the beginning of the pandemic.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida





The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Friday report showed there were 9,585 COVID-19 patients reported from 255 Florida hospitals.

That’s 662 fewer patients than Thursday’s report from 253 hospitals. In Friday’s report, COVID-19 patients took up 16.51% of all inpatient hospital beds compared to 17.53% in the previous day’s reporting hospitals.

Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 2,443 people were in intensive-care units, a decrease of 69 from the previous day’s report, Herald analyses show. That represents 37.71% of the ICU beds at the 255 hospitals reporting data, compared to 38.14% the previous day.