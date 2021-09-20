Florida COVID update: 1,059 deaths added, with most spanning the past 28 days

Florida on Monday reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 9,022 more COVID-19 cases and 1,059 deaths, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

In all, Florida has recorded at least 3,503,976 confirmed COVID cases and 51,884 deaths.

The majority of the deaths added Monday, about 91%, occurred over the past 28 days, according to Herald calculations of CDC data. Half of those people, about 51%, died in the past two weeks.

In the last seven days, the state has added an average of 376 deaths each day, the highest ever reported, according to Herald calculations of CDC data. In the last seven days, on average, the state has added 8,841 cases to the daily cumulative total, the lowest seen since mid-July, according to Herald calculations.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING The Herald publishes the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after each update by the agency. On Aug. 10, the Florida Department of Health changed the way it reported new cases and deaths to the CDC. Cases and deaths used to be logged as total new cases reported on a single day. Now, Florida is reporting cases by the “case date,” according to the CDC, rather than the date the case was logged into the system. The result of this change is a lag in cases by date and a number of cases back-filling over time. The Herald will continue to report the difference in total cases and deaths from one day to the next in stories about daily new cases and deaths, as this is consistent with the way data have been presented in daily stories since the beginning of the pandemic. More information The Herald is calculating new cases using the difference between cumulative total of cases and the total from the previous day, as pulled daily from the CDC trends data. New deaths are calculated the same way. As a result, the “new cases” and “new deaths” listed on the CDC site for any given day may be different than numbers published by the Herald for the same day. According to a statement from CDC spokesperson Jasmine Reed on Aug. 18: “Florida’s aggregate case and death data includes case date for cases and date of death for deaths. The method applies data shared by Florida and to data displayed on COVID Data Tracker. Other States also use this reporting method and states can vary in the reporting method. For example, data as of the date that states submit may be the date that a state received its data from its reporting entities, or it might be another dating method that the state prefers.” DOH spokesperson Weesam Khoury said Florida’s new reporting system “will ensure that continuous epidemiological analyses provide the most updated data to the public.” Neither agency provided further explanation of how a “case date” is assigned to each new case.

COVID-19 deaths in South Florida and Manatee County

The CDC’s Community Profile Report now shows county-level death data for Florida’s 67 counties. Here’s where death rates and tolls stand in South Florida, according to the CDC.

As of Friday’s Profile report, the most recent, Florida had a death rate of 237 cumulative deaths per 100,000 people since the start of the pandemic.

▪ Miami-Dade County’s death toll sits at 7,934, an increase of 204 deaths from the CDC’s last report. That’s a rate of 292 cumulative deaths per 100,000 people since the beginning of the pandemic.

▪ Broward County’s death toll sits at 4,261, an increase of 171 deaths from the CDC’s last report. That’s a rate of 218 cumulative deaths per 100,000 people since the beginning of the pandemic.

▪ Monroe County’s death toll sits at 73, an increase of five deaths from the CDC’s last report. The county would be at a death rate of 98 deaths per 100,000 people if its population were that large.

▪ Manatee County’s death toll sits at 845, an increase of 21 deaths from the CDC’s last report. That’s a rate of 210 cumulative deaths per 100,000 people since the beginning of the pandemic.

Florida COVID-19 Vaccination rates

About 12,059,260 eligible Floridians — 56.1% of the state’s population — had completed the two-dose series of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to the CDC.

Vaccinations in South Florida and Manatee County

The CDC reported that every county’s level of community transmission was high. Here’s how many people have been fully vaccinated in South Florida, according to the CDC.

▪ In Miami-Dade County, about 1,925,637 people, or 70.9% of the county’s total population, are fully vaccinated.

▪ In Broward County, about 1,166,645 people are fully vaccinated, or 59.7% of the county’s population.

▪ In Palm Beach County, about 852,112 people are fully vaccinated, or 56.9% of the county’s population.

▪ In Monroe County, about 49,217 people are fully vaccinated, or 66.3% of the county’s population.

▪ In Manatee County, about 210,894 people are fully vaccinated, or 52.3% of the county’s population.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

There were 9,187 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Monday report. This data is reported from 255 Florida hospitals. That is 211 additional patients more than Sunday’s report, ending a trend of decreasing hospitalizations.

COVID-19 patients take up 16.4% of all inpatient beds in the latest report’s hospitals, compared to 15.90% in the previous day’s reporting hospitals.

Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 2,359 people were in intensive care unit beds, an increase of 75. That represents about 38% of the state’s ICU hospital beds compared to 36.28% the previous day.

Miami Herald staff writer Ana Claudia Chacin contributed to this report.

This article will be updated.

This story was originally published September 20, 2021 2:23 PM.