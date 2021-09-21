She thought a man was rescuing her in Key West. But she was attacked again, police say

A woman being sexually assaulted on a Key West street thought another man who suddenly appeared was about to rescue her — but instead he took her to a city landmark and attacked her again, police said.

The second man, in a silver SUV, drove her from a spot near the Monroe County Courthouse to the Southernmost Point marker off Whitehead Street at the edge of the ocean. There, he dragged her out of the vehicle with his hand over her mouth and assaulted her behind the large replica buoy where tourists line up for vacation photos during the day, according to an arrest report.

The report, released by the Key West Police Department on Tuesday, contains explicit details describing violence that starts on Duval Street. It also reveals that police have video footage that identifies the two suspects and helps explain the crimes that were reported in the early morning hours of Sept. 10.

Kerry Calvin Gasag, 37, of Key West, was arrested Sept. 11, and faces felony charges of sexual assault, false imprisonment and destroying evidence after police said he drove the woman from Fleming Street to the Southernmost Point, where he attacked her.

Jorge Calderon Nunez, 30, also of Key West, was arrested Sept. 17 on a charge of sexual assault along with a burglary charge from a prior incident, after police said he assaulted the same woman in the 300 block of Fleming Street. Gasag stopped that attack, police said, only to take the woman to the Southernmost Point to assault her.

Gasag told police he was out driving for Uber when he was drawn to Fleming Street by a woman’s scream and saved her from a man who was “having sex” with her there, police reported.

The woman, Gasag said, thanked him and asked him to take her to the Casa Marina resort. During the ride, he said, the woman rubbed his leg and asked her to pull over by the Southernmost Point. He said he stopped there and the two went behind the buoy to have sex.

However, police said they have video from the webcam at the landmark that shows him dragging her behind the buoy “while she was clearly trying to pull away.” The attack lasted several minutes.

Gasag repeatedly told them the woman did not scream for help or fight “like someone who is being raped does,” the report states. “The way they do in movies,” he quickly added.

Gasag said he returned to the Southernmost Point to retrieve the woman’s jean shorts, adding it was a stupid thing to do, and he tossed them somewhere between the buoy and his New Town home.

One of the people who called police about the incident was a dispatcher in Boston who was watching the Southernmost Point webcam. He told them he believed he was watching “a rape in progress,” according to the arrest report.

Court records do not list attorneys representing Gasag and Calderon Nunez. Both remain locked up at the county jail on Stock Island.

An iPhone video captured clues

After the attack at the Southernmost Point, the woman was found running in the street wearing only a top. Police took the woman to Lower Keys Medical Center and later interviewed her inside her room at the Casa Marina. She is not named in the arrest report and no home address is given.

She said she started the night walking from the resort to the 900 block of Duval Street for dinner, which included four or five glasses of wine. After she left, she walked a few blocks to a bar.

“A large portion of her memory is missing” from when she arrived at the bar on Duval, police reported. She remembered talking to a man and getting into his small silver SUV.

At one point she realized she was in a “bad situation” and wanted to get out of the vehicle, but was taken to the ground by the man and sexually assaulted. When the man turned away, she ran.

Police later found her phone near the intersection of Waddell Avenue and Alberta streets, close to the Casa Marina. While looking through her iPhone with police, the woman discovered a seven-minute video. It showed she wasn’t assaulted only once on Sept. 10.

The video, which starts at 1:30 a.m., begins with the woman “crying hysterically,” and a man who later identifies himself as Calvin telling another man to “stop,” according to an arrest affidavit filed in Calderon Nunez’s case file. Calvin, who police said they later identified as Gasag, tells the man, “Stop means stop,” and tells the woman to get up.

“This is my chica, don’t look at her,” says the man, who police said is Calderon Nunez.

Police said they later found video from a Duval Street restaurant’s camera showing Calderon Nunez with the woman about 17 minutes before he attacked her on Fleming Street. The GPS coordinates tagged in the woman’s iPhone video led police to the 300 block of Fleming, where they confirmed the video was taken.

In the video, Gasag offers to take the woman to the Casa Marina, where she was staying. Police said the woman’s statements show she believes the driver is rescuing her from the Fleming Street assault.

Gasag begins talking about the incident and the woman says she just wants to go home. He tells her that he heard her tell the man on Fleming to stop multiple times but he wouldn’t.

Gasag asks, “You want me to f--- you?” and she “adamantly” tells him she is not interested and that she wants to get out of the car right now, police said. He tells her he could have “f---ed” her in the bushes and wants to know why she doesn’t want to. The woman “panics,” police said, and the video stops as she gets out of the vehicle.

Police said a webcam shows Gasag forcing the woman to go behind the Southernmost Point buoy. After several minutes, the woman reappears in the camera’s view, only partially dressed. She falls to the ground but regains her balance and starts sprinting east on South Street.

Gasag then appears in the webcam video walking to where he had parked his silver Nissan Rogue.

A couple of minutes after the attack, he’s seen in the Rogue. He gets out and walks behind the buoy, picks up a pair of jean shorts and gets back into his vehicle and drives away.

