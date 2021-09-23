Tropical Storm Sam expected to form in the Atlantic soon. What the forecast shows

Tropical Depression 18 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Sam on Thursday as it moves across the Atlantic, making it the 18th named storm of the season.

The National Hurricane Center predicts Sam will strengthen into a hurricane during the weekend, eventually turning into a Category 3 by early next week as it nears the Caribbean. Forecasters say some models suggest the storm could get stronger than forecast.

As of the 5 a.m. Thursday advisory, the system was moving west across the Atlantic at 15 mph, with maximum sustained winds near 35 mph and higher gusts. It was about 1,860 east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands.

Forecasters are also still monitoring the remnants of Odette, about 600 miles west-northwest of the Azores.

“Showers and thunderstorms have increased a little near the low, and it could become a subtropical or tropical cyclone while it moves generally southward over marginally warmer waters during the next couple of days,” forecasters wrote. “Strong upper-level winds are expected to develop over the system this weekend, which should limit its development.”

The system had a 60% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and through the next five days as of the 8 a.m. update.

What about Peter and Rose?

Peter has disappeared and Rose is now a remnant low about 1,300 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The hurricane center says it will no longer issue public advisories on the system.

