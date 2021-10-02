Florida COVID update: 4,446 more cases added to tally, number in hospital is down again

Florida on Saturday reported 4,446 more COVID-19 cases and no new deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

The Florida Department of Health will most likely add more deaths to Friday’s total, increasing it from zero. The state has done this in the past as it adds cases and deaths to previous days during the pandemic.

The last time the state saw no increase, consistently without backlogged deaths added later, was in early March of last year during the nascent days of the pandemic, according to CDC data supplied by the state.

In all, Florida has recorded at least 3,581,027 confirmed COVID cases and 55,011 deaths since the pandemic began.

In the past seven days, on average, the state has added 270 deaths and 4,962 cases per day, according to Herald calculations of CDC data.

Florida COVID-19 vaccine rates

About 12,331,727 eligible Floridians — 57.4% of the state’s population — had completed the two-dose series of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to the CDC.

Vaccinations in South Florida and Manatee County

The CDC reported that every county’s level of community transmission was high. Here’s how many people have been fully vaccinated in South Florida, according to the CDC.

▪ In Miami-Dade County, about 1,968,400 people, or 72.4% of the county’s total population, are fully vaccinated.

▪ In Broward County, about 1,191,676 people are fully vaccinated, or 61% of the county’s population.

▪ In Palm Beach County, about 869,319 people are fully vaccinated, or 58.1% of the county’s population.

▪ In Monroe County, about 50,123 people are fully vaccinated, or 67.5% of the county’s population.

▪ In Manatee County, about 215,657 people are fully vaccinated, or 53.5% of the county’s population.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida





There were 5,216 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Saturday report. This data is reported from 260 Florida hospitals. That is 198 fewer patients than Friday’s report. This continues a trend of decreasing hospitalizations.

COVID-19 patients take up 8.96% of all inpatient beds in the latest report’s hospitals, compared to 9.31% in the previous day’s reporting hospitals.

Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 1,363 people were in intensive care unit beds, a decrease of 149. That represents about 21.27% of the state’s ICU hospital beds compared to 21.98% the previous day.

Saturday’s Miami-Dade County report said there were 407 COVID patients in the county’s hospitals on Friday, a decrease of 103 from the previous day’s report. Of the 41 new COVID patients, 33 (80.49%) had not been vaccinated.

This story was originally published October 2, 2021 1:31 PM.