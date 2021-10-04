Florida COVID update for Monday: 608 deaths added, nearly half in the past two weeks

Florida on Monday reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 5,775 more COVID-19 cases and 608 deaths, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

In all, Florida has recorded at least 3,586,802 confirmed COVID cases and 55,619 deaths.

Of the deaths added Monday, about 87%, occurred over the past 28 days and about 48% occurred in the last two weeks, according to Herald calculations of CDC data.

In the past seven days, on average, the state has added 222 deaths and 4,529 cases per day, according to Herald calculations of CDC data.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

There were 4,847 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Monday report. This data is reported from 257 Florida hospitals. That is 132 fewer patients than Sunday’s report, continuing a trend of decreasing hospitalizations.

COVID-19 patients take up 8.5% of all inpatient beds in the latest report’s hospitals, compared to 8.7% in the previous day’s reporting hospitals.

Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 1,307 people were in intensive care unit beds, a decrease of 41. That represents about 20.6% of the state’s ICU hospital beds compared to 21.05% the previous day.

This article will be updated.