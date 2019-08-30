Local
How to stay connected as Hurricane Dorian threatens Florida
Hurricane Dorian is set to hit Florida as a Category 4 hurricane early next week.
Besides visiting MiamiHerald.com for hurricane updates, here are the emergency websites, contacts and social media accounts you need to know in South Florida:
Miami-Dade County
Miami-Dade County’s Office of Emergency Management supports the community’s disaster preparedness and has a variety of useful resources including hurricane preparation guides and information on emergency evacuations, Red Cross shelters, storm surge.
Website: https://www8.miamidade.gov/global/emergency/home.page
For hurricane specific information: https://www8.miamidade.gov/global/emergency/hurricane/home.page
For evacuation maps and plan: https://www8.miamidade.gov/global/service.page?Mduid_service=ser1477583540306215
Phone: Call 311 for general information. You can also sign up to receive emergency alerts by email or text. Text “Join MDC” to short code 34292. If you want to opt out later, you will need to text “STOP” to short code 34292.
If you believe your life is in danger, call 911. If you cannot call, text 911. If texting, enter 911 in the “To” field, then enter your location and a short description of the emergency and hit send. Do not send pictures, videos, emoji’s, group messages, slang, abbreviations or web links.
Emergency evacuation assistance program:
Those who need assistance with evacuation and sheltering because they require specialized transportation, have no transportation or whose medical needs prevent them from evacuating on their own are encouraged to register with the county by calling 305-513-7700. You should not wait until an evacuation order is given to request being added to the registry as resources are limited.
The county says residents in assisted living facilities or nursing homes do not qualify for this program because those businesses must have their own emergency plans for clients.
App: You can download “ReadyMDC” to your Apple or Android smartphone for “up-to-the minute hurricane info.”
For the county’s hurricane-focus page, click here.
For evacuation plan and maps: https://www8.miamidade.gov/global/service.page?Mduid_service=ser1477583540306215
Twitter:
Miami-Dade County @MiamiDadeCounty
Miami-Dade Emergency Management @MiamiDadeEM
Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez @MayorGimenez
Miami-Dade Police Department Twitter: @MiamiDadePD
Broward County
Broward County Office of Emergency Management supports the community’s disaster preparedness and has a variety of useful resources including hurricane preparation guides and information on emergency evacuations, Red Cross shelters, storm surge.
Website: http://www.broward.org/Emergency/Pages/Default.aspx
For hurricane specific information: http://www.broward.org/Hurricane/Pages/Default.aspx
For evacuation plan and maps: http://www.broward.org/Hurricane/Pages/Evacuations.aspx
Phone: Call 311. You can also sign up to receive emergency alerts by phone, text message or email. Sign up here: https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085614962#/login
If you feel like your life is in danger, call 911. If you cannot call, text 911. If texting, enter 911 in the “To” field, then enter your location and a short description of the emergency and hit send. Do not send pictures, videos, emoji’s, group messages, slang, abbreviations or web links.
If you only want emergency notifications, you can text “AlertBroward” to 888777. You will then need to provide your zip code.
Emergency evacuation assistance: Broward county recommends those who are at a higher risk of needing help due to disability, frailty or health issue, regardless of age and choose to stay during a hurricane or other emergency to sign up for their “Vulnerable Population Registry.”
Residents should register in advance and before a storm threatens either online or by calling 311 as resources are limited. You can also pre-register ahead of time to request transportation to a shelter by calling 954-831-3902 or TTY 954-831-3940.
Twitter:
Broward County Office of Emergency Management @ReadyBroward
Mayor Mark Bogen @mark_bogen
Broward Sheriff Office @browardsheriff
Monroe County
Monroe County Office of Emergency Management supports the community’s disaster preparedness and has a variety of useful resources including hurricane preparation guides and information on emergency evacuations and Red Cross shelters.
Website: http://monroecountyem.com/782/Emergency-Management
Evacuation maps and info: https://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/897/Evacuation-Information
Phone: 305-294-4641.
To sign up for emergency alerts, visit: https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085614966#/login
To contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, call 305-289-2351.
If you believe you are in danger, call 911. If you cannot call, text 911. If texting, enter 911 in the “To” field, then enter your location and a short description of the emergency and hit send. Do not send pictures, videos, emoji’s, group messages, slang, abbreviations or web links.
Special Needs Registry: Those with a disability who may need assistance in evacuating, if needed, during a hurricane or other disaster can pre-register with the county’s Special Needs Registry Everbridge Application Portal. You must then download the Everbridge App for your Apple or Android phone. This may take time so do not wait until the last minute as the Department of Health medical staff will need to review all applications.
Twitter:
Monroe County BOCC @monroecounty
Florida Keys Sheriff @mcsonews
School Updates
Contact your individual school, check your email and visit your school’s website and social media for the newest information regarding school closure and opening.
Miami-Dade Public Schools
Website: http://www.dadeschools.net/
Twitter: @MDCPS
Superintendent Alberto Carvalho @MiamiSup
Broward County Public Schools
Website: https://www.browardschools.com/
Twitter: @browardschools
National Hurricane Center
The National Hurricane Center will provide information on wind speed, the storm’s development and it’s potential track.
Website: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Twitter: @NHC_Atlantic
National Weather Service
The weather service’s forecast will provide various info including rain chances and potential hazards. The weather service also has an option where you can input your zip code for the most accurate forecast.
Website: https://www.weather.gov/
Twitter:
@NWSMiami will be the one to check for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County. This Twitter will also be serving Collier County.
@NWSKeyWest will be the one to check for the Florida Keys.
Other Useful Emergency Contacts
State Level
Governor Ron DeSantis
Twitter:@GovRonDeSantis
Fla. AG Ashley Moody
Twitter: @AGAshleyMoody
To report price gouging call (866) 9NO-SCAM or report it through the free “No SCAM” app available for Apple and Android smartphones.
State of Florida Division of Emergency Management
Website: www.floridadisaster.org.
Phone: 850-815-4000, 850-815-4001
Twitter: @FLSERT
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Website: www.fema.gov
Phone: (202) 646-2500
Twitter: @fema
App: Download the free FEMA app on your Apple or Android smartphone for real-time alerts, emergency shelter locations, disaster recovery centers and more.
Federal Alliance for Safe Homes
Website: www.flash.org
Twitter: @FederalAlliance
Citizens Property Insurance
Website: www.citizensfla.com
Phone: To report a claim call 866-411-2742, for general questions call 866-411-2742 (note this number is only available on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)
Twitter: @citizens_fla
National Aeronautics and Space Administration
Hurricane Resources: www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/hurricanes/main/index.html
Twitter: @NASAHurricane
Florida Power and Light
Website: https://www.fpl.com/storm.html?cid=aliasstorm
To report or check the status of an outage, visit: https://www.fpl.com/my-account/web-outage.html#wors/mainTab/phoneTab
To report a dangerous condition such as a downed power line, call 1-800-468-8243. If you are in danger, call Twitter: @insideFPL
