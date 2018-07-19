He hoped the deputies wouldn’t notice all of the cocaine in his pocket, cops say

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper pulled over a “homeless man” and found cocaine, marijuana, weed grinders and more than 300 plastic bags in his car that cops say are typically used by drug dealers, according to the trooper’s report.
And, when he was booked into jail, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detention deputies found 18 small bags of cocaine in a zipper pocket next to his left knee. He told deputies and the trooper that he didn’t tell them about the coke because he hoped they wouldn’t notice.
Francis Marion Baggott, 54, who told Trooper Shawn Martin that he’s homeless, was arrested Tuesday afternoon with cocaine possession with intent to sell, felony marijuana possession, felony drug possession, possession of a controlled substance and introducing contraband into a detention facility.
He was released from jail Wednesday afternoon. Baggott’s bond information was not immediately available.
Martin was running radar around 3 p.m. Tuesday when he clocked Baggott driving his sedan 64 mph in a 45 mph zone at mile marker 93 in the southbound side of U.S. 1., according to the FHP report.
Baggott pulled over into the Circle K gas station at mile marker 92. Martin said he smelled “a strong odor of burnt marijuana” coming from inside the car when he stood by the driver’s side window. Baggott said he was not smoking weed, but had a small amount in the center console, according to Martin’s report.
Martin cuffed Baggott and sat him in the back of his patrol car. He then searched Baggott’s vehicle, where he found the drugs and paraphernalia, according to the arrest report.
In total, Baggott was in the possession of nine grams of marijuana, almost 16 grams of cocaine and an anti-anxiety pill for which he did not have a prescription, Martin wrote in his report.
