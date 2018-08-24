Deputy was driving erratically, carrying three guns and a tactical vest, police say

A northern Florida sheriff’s deputy was arrested on a driving under the influence charge after a deputy saw him driving recklessly over the Seven Mile Bridge into the city of Marathon Thursday night, according to an arrest report.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Shane Patrick Dickens, 33, was booked into county jail on Stock Island on one DUI count. On Friday evening he was still being held on a bond of $2,500.
Deputies received a report that a blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was driving erratically in Big Pine Key. A deputy noticed a truck matching that description around 10:30 p.m. coming off the bridge directly behind a tractor-trailer, Deputy Corbin Hradecky wrote in his report.
The Silverado was swerving on and off the road, Hradecky wrote, and also tailgating the semi.
Hradecky and another deputy pulled Dickens over. They ordered him out of the vehicle after they noticed a LAR-15 rifle, two Glock handguns and multiple 30-round magazines for the rifle, Deputy Edward Swogger wrote in his report.
While Dickens was speaking to the deputies outside his vehicle, they said he was unsteady on his feet, smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and his eyes were watery and bloodshot, according to the arrest report.
Dickens agreed to take a field sobriety test, but stopped after failing several exercises, according to the arrest report. He told the deputies, “I’m done.”
Dickens refused to take a breath test to measure his blood alcohol level.
One of the Glocks was Dickens’ personal weapon and was confiscated. The rifle and other pistol were issued to him by the Baker County Sheriff’s Office. Those weapons and Dickens’ badge will be returned to the agency, Hradecky wrote in his report.
Maj. Randy Crews, spokesman for that agency, said Dickens will be placed on paid administrative leave until the department conducts an internal investigation following the outcome of Monroe’s criminal investigation.
“We’ll let the criminal process take place first and do our investigation after that,” Crews said.
