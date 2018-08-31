She passed out drunk at a Keys campground. When she woke up, he was raping her, cops say

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Miami man accused of raping a woman at an Upper Keys campground early Thursday morning.
Sergio Bolivar Lopez, 41, is being held in county jail in Stock Island on a $75,000 bond.
Police say he raped the woman while she was passed out after a night of drinking at the Fiesta Key campground at mile marker 70, on the bay side of U.S. 1.
Before passing out, the woman told deputies she remembered seeing a dark-colored golf cart driving around. When she woke up, a man was raping her, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said. Police say that man is Lopez.
Detectives viewed the campground’s security footage and saw a golf cart that matched the one described by the victim. The cart was seen in the footage near a pickup truck towing a boat. They located the boat at the park’s marina, and after running the ID sticker on the vessel, they matched it to the campsite where Lopez was found, Linhardt said.
