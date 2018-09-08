A child was unattended in a storage trailer. Cops found more reasons to arrest a Keys woman

They were living in what appeared to be a storage area. The child “was filthy and had a bruise on its cheek.” An aluminum pipe was on the couch. Marijuana was found in a purse nearby.
The result: A 28-year-old Big Pine Key woman was arrested Friday for child neglect after the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office found a 2-year-old child in her care left unattended.
Anita Roxanne Brown, 28, was charged with cruelty to a child without great bodily harm, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the arrest affidavit.
According to the sheriff’s office, Lower Keys Deputy Ken Fricke responded at 9:30 a.m. Friday to a squatters-related complaint on West Sandy Circle in Big Pine Key. “Deputy Fricke noted the property appeared to a storage area, not intended as a residence.”
The deputy found two dogs and a child under one of the storage trailers. “Fricke noted the child appeared to be alert and happy to see him,” the report read.
As he searched the property, Fricke spotted Brown, who was asleep on a couch inside the storage trailer.
He also saw an aluminum pipe on the couch next to Brown, who, detectives say, woke and put the pipe in her purse and asked where the child was. Deputies found a small amount of marijuana inside Brown’s purse.
The Florida Department of Children and Families took custody of the child.
