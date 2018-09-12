Two teens dropped a friend off in the Keys. A ‘strong odor’ sent them to jail

Two Miami-Dade teens who said they came to the Keys to drop off a friend in Marathon ended up in county jail this week on drug charges after Monroe County deputies said they found marijuana hidden in their car.
Lazaro de Jesus Ferreiro, 18, of Homestead, and Aries Gonzalez, 18, of Miami Heights, were booked into Key West jail each on a $15,000 bond. Ferreiro faces felony charges of possession with the intent to sell marijuana and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana.
Gonzalez faces possession of more than 20 grams. They were both also arrested on a misdemeanor drug equipment possession charge.
Deputy Corbin Hradecky wrote in his report that he pulled over a Nissan Altima driven by Ferreiro on U.S. 1 at mile marker 54 around 10 p.m. Tuesday after seeing the car straddling both northbound and southbound lanes of the highway and speeding.
When he approached the car, he could smell the “strong odor” of marijuana smoke coming from inside the vehicle, Hradecky wrote in his report.
A Key Colony Beach Officer arrived to provide backup, and he and Hradecky ordered Ferreiro, Gonzalez and a 17-year-old boy out of the car. The teens said there was nothing illegal inside, but the officers saw “shake” marijuana inside the car’s cup holder and on the front and back seats, according to the arrest affidavit.
Hradecky searched the car and found a backpack with a gallon-sized freezer bag inside., which contained 20.5 grams of marijuana. Inside a compartment in the trunk, Hradecky said he found a sandwich bag containing 8.1 grams or weed.
There was also an MS-600 scale “commonly used for weighing narcotics for distribution” inside the spare tire well, according to Hradecky’s report.
The 17-year-old was also arrested as a juvenile, according to Hradecky’s report.
