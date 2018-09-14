Drunk Key West stripper arrested twice in one day. One incident involved a flat iron, cops say.

A drunken stripper threatened two of her co-workers with a flat iron on Thursday evening while at the VIP Gentlemen’s Club, 1221 Duval St., police say.
She swung an electric hair-straightener in their faces.
Ashley Barrett, 26, of Sunrise, approached the two women at 5:30 p.m., while one was sleeping, police say.
“We’re going to play an evil game,” Barrett told one stripper while putting the flat iron in her face, police said. “I’m going to get you when you least expect it.”
Police did not say whether the flat iron was hot or cold.
Barrett was arrested on two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and taken to the Stock Island Detention Center.
This is the second time that day that she was taken into custody. The firs time was for drunkenly waving a knife at her co-workers while walking home to the club, where they live, according to reports.
At about 3:30 a.m. someone at the VIP club was contacted by an employee of the Bottlecap Lounge who said Barrett was handing out VIP cards — not allowed under Key West city code — at the bar and offering herself up for sex, according to an incident report.
Three VIP employees went to collect Barrett and while walking back through an alley, Barrett became hysterical and waved a knife. She was taken into custody by police under the Marchman Act, which is for detaining people who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol and need help.
One stripper told police Barrett acts “completely different” while drinking alcohol.
