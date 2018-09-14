A Florida man had crack, heroin and 7 outstanding warrants. He’s looking at federal time

Before Javars Davis was pulled over on a traffic stop in Marathon in March, where police say they found more than 120 grams of crack cocaine hidden in his groin area, he sold cocaine and heroin four times to undercover informants cooperating with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, according to court documents.
He’s now facing a maximum of 80 years in federal prison after a grand jury this week indicted him on five counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine.
Sheriff’s deputies pulled over Davis, 31, of Florida City, around 11:30 p.m. on March 7 in Marathon because his windows had illegal tint, according to Deputy Shannon O’Connell’s arrest report. When O’Connell asked Davis for his license, registration and insurance, he responded that he didn’t have any of those documents and the Nissan Altima he was driving was a rental.
Davis then came clean and said he had warrants for his arrest in the county. O’Connell ran his name and discovered there were seven outstanding warrants for Davis.
Deputies patted Davis down and found a total of 120.3 grams of crack cocaine “in his genital region,” O’Connell wrote in her report.
In his pocket, deputies found 25 grams of amphetamines and 5 grams of heroin, as well as $1,979 in cash, according to the arrest report.
Deputies also found 37 grams of crack and 9 grams of heroin inside the car, as well as baggies, a scale and other suspected drug paraphernalia, O’Connell wrote.
Starting in April 2017 and running through June of that year, sheriff’s office detectives conducted several controlled buys of heroin and cocaine with Davis in Key West using undercover informants.
Comments