Double-stabbing in downtown Key West sends one to trauma center, cops say

A double-stabbing in Key West’s Mallory Square sent one person to Jackson Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center by helicopter on Saturday night, according to Key West police.
Police are still looking for a homeless man known as “Carlito,” who the victims say attacked them around 8 p.m. Saturday.
When cops got to Mallory Square’s panhandling zone, a Key West police spokeswoman Alyson Crean said, one man had been punched in the head and two others had been perforated with a knife. The man who got knifed in the abdomen was flown to Ryder Trauma in Miami.
Anyone who knows anything about the attack or where “Carlito” might be should contact Crime Stoppers at 866-471-8477 or via floridakeyscrimestoppers.com. Tips that lead to arrest might be eligible for a cash reward.
