A man on probation walked into a bar for drinks and walked out with trouble, cops say

Six weeks after Big Pine Key’s Dusty Ray Clark went on probation, cops say he left a parking lot Saturday night with too much alcohol in his bloodstream and too many guns in his van.
The sheriff’s office said Clark claimed there were no guns in his Chevy van before deputies searched it. The 37-year-old also said he was sexually assaulted by one of the arresting deputies.
For now, Clark is charged with DUI, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm without a license, making a false police report and driving without a license. Any of that would be a violation of the probation he started Aug. 24 after being convicted of possession of drugs for sale, manufacture or delivery and using a two-way communication device in committing a felony.
The drama began, the sheriff’s office said, with Clark’s 11:20 p.m. departure from Marathon’s Brass Monkey, 5561 Overseas Highway.
Deputies were told to watch for a reckless driver heading south on U.S. 1 in a Chevy van. Also, dispatchers said, shots might have been fired from the van on the way out of the Brass Monkey parking lot.
The sheriff’;s office said a deputy, Daniel Hill, and a sergeant, Lissette Quintero, wound up behind the van as it rolled south on U.S. 1. After Clark was measured going 70 in a 55 mph zone and nearly hit a barrier wall on the Seven Mile Bridge, the sheriff’s office said, Hill stopped the van. Deputies say through slurred words and a general failure of balance, Clark failed sobriety tests.
Meanwhile, a search of the van turned up a 9mm Glock, a .22-caliber Shockwave rifle that was loaded, a .40-caliber Glock handgun case, and a book — with no pages, but a .22-caliber handgun. Clark said the guns weren’t there before police searched the van.
Clark’s claim that Hill sexually assaulted him, a claim that the sheriff’s office said had no details, got him medically examined at Fisherman’s Hospital.
