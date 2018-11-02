Keys woman blames Trump for her arrest. Her actual crime: almost running over a deputy, cops say

A Key Largo woman arrested after nearly running over a Florida Keys deputy with her car and after causing a disturbance inside a Key Largo Publix supermarket said President Donald Trump put cops up to arresting her, and the Publix customers who called the police on her must all be Republicans, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies arrived at the mile marker 101.5 Publix parking lot at 3:40 p.m. after receiving calls that a woman there was disturbing customers, said Adam Linhardt, sheriff’s office spokesman. The arrest report does not detail exactly how she was bothering the other people.
Several people pointed deputies in the direction of a woman sitting inside a black Nissan.
Sgt. Sydney Whitehouse and Deputy Dyllon Hansen ordered the woman, Kim Molina Larman, 55, to get out of the car. She refused, Linhardt said. Instead, she backed out of her parking space, and when Hansen stood in front of the car demanding she stop, Larman put the car in drive and moved forward, nearly hitting him and a parked car, according to Linhardt.
Deputies found Larman’s car about a quarter mile north of Publix on the shoulder of Samson Road. Again, she refused to exit the car. Deputies said they had to force her out. As they handcuffed her, Larman dropped to the ground and refused to get up, Linhardt said.
Whitehouse placed Larman in the back of a patrol car, and as he did, Larman tried to bite him, Linhardt said.
En route to jail in Hansen’s car, she told the deputy that Trump must have ordered him to arrest her and that her crime was being a Democrat, according to Linhardt.
Deputies booked Larman on four counts of resisting arrest without violence. As of Friday afternoon, she was in county jail on Stock Island with no bond information immediately available.
