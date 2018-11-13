Keys woman told cops her ex-boyfriend was stalking her. They found him in her tree.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies looking for a Key Largo man who broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment found the man hiding 15 feet up in a tree early Monday morning.
The man’s girlfriend was so terrified that her ex, Jesus Noa Rodriguez, 41, was inside her home that police found her hiding behind a dumpster when they arrived at the Sombrero Beach Road apartment complex shortly before 4 a.m.
Two deputies checked the front and back of the building but did not see anyone. The woman gave them permission to check inside her apartment, but they did not find Rodriguez, Deputy William Daniels wrote in his report.
The woman “insisted that her boyfriend Jesus Noa Rodriguez was still in the house and hiding behind her clothes,” Williams wrote. “The house was checked a second time, but no one was found.”
But, deputies did notice kitchen window was pushed in from the outside “as if someone came through the opening,” Williams stated. There were also screens sitting on a chair outside the balcony, and one of the screens was bent, according to the report. Deputies also found a cell phone next to the backdoor that police say belongs to Rodriguez.
The woman pointed out to deputies a gray Nissan parked on the street that a tag check confirmed belongs to Rodriguez. Deputies conducted a second search of the back yard, and this time found Rodriguez sitting in a tree. They ordered him down at gunpoint, according to the arrest affidavit.
While cuffing Rodriguez and putting him in the backseat of a patrol car, he began kicking the doors and the window bars, Williams stated. Deputies tried to put additional restraints on Rodriguez, but he began kicking a sheriff’s office sergeant and was able to get out of the car.
Deputies then stun gunned him and brought him to jail. He was booked on $60,000 bond on felony stalking, assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and burglary charges.
