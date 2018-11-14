Key West man heading to federal prison after selling drugs to an undercover informant

A Key West man is headed to federal prison for three years after he admitted selling the synthetic opioid fentanyl and a mixture of heroin and cocaine in November 2017.
Jeffrey Steven Kaplan, 63, admitted to selling 0.115 grams worth of heroin and cocaine mixed together and 0.049 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant working for police.
The indictment unsealed in April didn’t give any weights of the drugs.
But Kaplan, who lived in senior housing in Key West, pleaded guilty to only one count of a two-count indictment in a deal with prosecutors. He faced up to 20 years for the count to which he admitted, the sale of fentanyl.
Kaplan sold the fentanyl for $30 to the informant. He later told the informant he was selling small bags of the drug for $35 each.
Kaplan was caught in an undercover sting by Key West police, Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Prosecutors say he had a daily heroin habit, and that he had overdosed just before his arrest but was revived with a Narcan shot.
His defense attorney called the amount of drugs sold “miniscule,” and asked for leniency. The U.S. Attorney’s Office agreed 36 months is an appropriate sentence, according to court filings.
Key West police, however, said that in 2017 in several instances Kaplan had been caught selling a total of 10 grams of fentanyl and 2.8 grams of heroin laced with cocaine.
Judge Jose Martinez sentenced Kaplan on Monday at U.S. District Court in Key West. Kaplan must serve three years of probation following his release from prison. During his incarceration he is ordered to undergo substance abuse and mental health treatmen.
Comments